Central team to visit cyclone-hit areas in West Bengal

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 07:00 IST

Union minister of state for environment and forests Babul Supriyo is likely to visit the cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal on Wednesday to take stock of the ground situation.

“I have been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the areas and look into the ground situation. I have been asked to submit a report to the union government after that,” Supriyo said.

Both the Prime Minister and union home minister Amit Shah had earlier spoken to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and had assured all help to the state government after Cyclone Bulbul had hit the state on November 9.

Meanwhile the West Bengal government is also preparing a report on the devastation caused by cyclone Bulbul.

“The district magistrates of all the cyclone hit districts have been directed to submit their reports to the chief secretary after which a compiled report would be sent to the union government,” said a senior official of the state government.

On Monday, Banerjee had conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas in South 24 Parganas. She is likely to visit the affected areas in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday.

At least eight people have been killed and more than four lakh people have been affected in West Bengal by Cyclone Bulbul. Extensive damage to crops and property has been reported. At least seven people are still missing.