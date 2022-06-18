Centre announces 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles recruitment

The Centre on Saturday announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers, youngsters who will be recruited to the military for four years through the Agnipath scheme, in the recruitment of CAPFs and Assam Rifles once they complete their four-year contract. The announcement comes amid the raging protest against the Agnipath scheme announced by the Centre on Tuesday. The Union home ministry has also decided to give three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles, while the first batch of Agniveer will get a relaxation of 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit, the home ministry said.

