Centre approves Palwal-Sonipat rail project to decongest NCR network

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 01:13 IST

The Union cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project from Palwal to Sonipat aimed to decongest the railway network in the National Capital Region.

The estimated completion cost of the project is Rs 5,617 crore and it is proposed to be completed over five years.

The Orbital Rail Corridor from Palwal to Sonipat bypassing Delhi is a crucial infrastructure project for the National Capital Region and to decongest existing Indian Railway network in Delhi area.

The alignment of this project is adjacent to the western peripheral (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) Expressway and has been under consideration for some time. The project will have connectivity with all the existing railway routes originating from Delhi and passing through Haryana as well as with the Dedicated Freight Corridor network.

“This rail line will start from Palwal and end at existing Harsana Kalan station (on Delhi-Ambala section). This will also give connectivity enroute to existing Patli Station (on Delhi-Rewari line), Sultanpur station (on Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar Line) and Asaudha Station (on Delhi Rohtak Line),” the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) said in a statement.

The project runs via Sohna-Manesar-Kharkhauda and will have connectivity with all the existing railway routes originating from Delhi and passing through Haryana as well as with the Dedicated Freight Corridor network.

The project will be implemented by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HRIDC), a Joint Venture company set up by ministry of railways with the government of Haryana. The project will have joint participation of ministry of railways, government of Haryana and private stakeholders.

The districts of Palwal, Nuh, Gurugram, Jhajjar and Sonipat districts of Haryana stand to benefit through this rail line.

“This will facilitate diversion of traffic not meant for Delhi thus decongesting NCR and will help in developing multimodal logistics hubs in Haryana State sub-region of NCR. It will provide high-speed seamless connectivity of this region to Dedicated Freight Corridor network resulting in reduction of cost and time of transportation for EXIM traffic from NCR to ports of India, making exports of goods more competitive,” the Cabinet said.