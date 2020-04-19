e-paper
Home / India News / Centre opens job avenue for migrant workers, bars inter-state movement of labourers

Centre opens job avenue for migrant workers, bars inter-state movement of labourers

Workers could be engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works since additional new activities, outside the Covid-19 containment zones have been permitted.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Labours carry sacks of rice from a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse to trucks for transportation for distribution in villages, during lockdown in Patna.
Labours carry sacks of rice from a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse to trucks for transportation for distribution in villages, during lockdown in Patna. (Santosh Kumar /HT PHOTO)
         

The central government opened on Sunday an employment avenue for migrant labourers in states where they are stranded, while also making it clear that they will not have permission for interstate travel.

With the government relaxing lockdown guidelines in select areas and allowing limited activities, the stranded labourers could be engaged in “industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) works”, according to a government order.

Thousands of migrant labourers walking on India’s streets to reach their hometown hundreds of kilometers away emerged as a symbolic image of the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 in its initial days. Unemployed, a large section of these migrant labourers is at present housed in shelters run by state governments and Union Territories (UTs).

The migrant labourers stranded in states and UTs should be registered with local authorities, and an assessment of their skills should be carried out to find their areas of expertise, the home ministry order said.

If workers wish to return to their workplace within the state where they are stranded, a screening would be done and those not showing symptoms of Covid-19 will be ferried to the factory or the unit concerned.

During the bus journey, social distancing norms will be followed, and local authorities should give them food and water for the road trip. The order also said federal guidelines issued on April 15, in which the government laid down the terms for conditional resumption of activities in certain areas, should be strictly followed.

Thousands of migrant workers have been stuck in different states since the lockdown began on March 25 and was subsequently extended till May 3.

Late last month, the Uttar Pradesh government evacuated thousands of workers from Delhi and the national capital region after they were stranded due to the lockdown.

