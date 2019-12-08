Centre blames Delhi govt, fire services for violating laws after 43 killed

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 22:46 IST

TheCentre on Sunday lashed out at the Delhi government alleging the Delhi fire services had failed in taking action against violation of building bylaws.

This comes in the wake of one of the worst fire tragedies in Delhi, in which at least 43 people were killed and several others injured when a blaze swept through a manufacturing factory in a four-storey building in the capital’s Rani Jhansi Road early on Sunday morning.

A statement issued by the ministry of housing and urban affairs also alleged the Delhi government’s urban department has not given its nod for notification mandating the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to prepare the redevelopment plan of special area as part of the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 “despite providing all clarification sought from time to time”.

The MPD-2021 mandates MCD to prepare the Redevelopment Plan of Special Area which was prepared by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and cleared by the technical committee of the Delhi Development Authority, as per the statement.

“This was prepared by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and cleared by the Technical Committee of DDA. The finalized plan was approved by the Corporation in March 2017. It was sent to the Urban Development Department ofDelhi government for notification in the official Gazette in April 2017. But, despite providing all clarification sought from time to time it is still pending for notification. What were these departments waiting for? Today, Delhi seeks answers,” the statement said.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said the buildings flouted safety and fire norms and did not have any emergency exits.

“The devastating fire this morning points to the lapses that were allowed to continue with impunity. It is not that the problems are not known. They were visible to the naked eye and amply corroborated by local residents and witnesses,” Hardeep Singh Puri said. “The lanes were narrow and congested with wires and cables dangling dangerously... The staircase was blocked with packages. Yet it continued to operate,” he added.