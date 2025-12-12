IMPHAL Centre committed to progress and peace in Manipur: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the Centre remains committed to peace and all-round development in Manipur and appealed the people of both hills and valley to cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony in the state.

The President, who is on her maiden visit to the north-eastern state, was speaking at a civic reception programme on Thursday, held at the City Convention, Palace Compound in Imphal East.

Murmu said she is aware of the pain that the people of Manipur have gone through following the unfortunate ethnic violence. She assured that taking care of the concerns of people of Manipur is the highest priority for the government.

“The Union government remains fully committed to strengthening harmony, ensuring security, and supporting Manipur in its journey towards stability and prosperity. The government is also committed to promote equitable development across the state, and will ensure that the fruits of development and progress reach each and every corner of the state,” Murmu said.

As a part of the programme, the President inaugurated 12 projects worth ₹206.97 crore across different sectors including agriculture, tribal development, power drinking water, education, sports, health, infrastructure, entrepreneurship and development. She also laid the foundation stones of 14 different projects worth ₹1,180.21 crore that included handloom and handicraft, health, power, general administration, power, drinking water, security, road and bridges, infrastructure, drainage, sports and tourism.

President said the projects will improve the life of people and will reflect a more modern, inclusive Manipur. She added that the projects will generate employment, accelerate economic, improve infrastructure and development.

The President arrived at the Imphal International Airport at around 12.45pm, where she was given a ceremonial guard of honour.

Just before she attended programme at City Convention, Imphal, the President witnessed a polo game at historic Imphal Polo ground (Mapal Kangjeibung). The ground recently hosted the seven-day 15th Manipur International Polo Tournament and is regarded as one of the world’s oldest polo grounds.

On Friday morning President Murmu will attend Nupi Lal ceremony at Nupi Lal complex, Imphal.

She will later travel to Senapati district, where she is scheduled to address a public gathering and launch development initiatives for the region.

Ahead of her visit, both carriageways of the 7-km road stretch from the airport to the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex are being repaired, repainted and decorated with flags and banners to welcome the President.

Nupi Lal, commemorated annually on December 12, marks two historic women-led uprisings in 1904 and 1939 against British colonial rule, symbolising the courage and resistance of Manipuri women.

This will be the second high-profile visit to Manipur in three months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state on September 13, reiterating the Centre’s focus on strengthening development in Manipur as part of the vision for “Viksit Bharat” and “Viksit Manipur.”

Meanwhile, the total shutdown called by a coalition of six banned underground outfits to boycott the President’s visit paralysed Imphal city. All the educational institutions, markets, public transportation remain suspended, few employees were seen at government offices. The shutdown will remain in effect till President leaves Manipur.