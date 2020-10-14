e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Centre committed to provide all possible assistance to rain-hit Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: Amit Shah

Centre committed to provide all possible assistance to rain-hit Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: Amit Shah

As many as seventeen people have died in Hyderabad in rain-related incidents, following intense rainfall. Another three people died in a house collapse incident in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 21:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union home minister Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah(File photo)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday assured people that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the wake of unprecedented torrential rains.

As many as seventeen people have died in Hyderabad in rain-related incidents, following intense rainfall. Another three people died in a house collapse incident in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district.

Apart from Telangana, incessant rainfall have also wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh, where the downpour resulted in 10 deaths.

“MHA is closely monitoring the situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the wake of heavy rainfalls. Modi government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the people of both the states in this hour of need. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected,” Shah wrote on Twitter.

 

Both the states are struggling with waterlogging issues on roads and in several low-lying areas.

Chairman of Telangana power transmission corporation D Prabhakar Rao had earlier assured that all requited steps were being taken to prevent collapse of the electricity grid.

K T Rama Rao, Telangana minister for municipal administration and urban development had said that around 40 relief camps were set up where food and water was being arranged for nearly 80,000 people affected by the rains.

tags
top news
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
At event to commemorate Indian doctor, China envoy prods New Delhi for talks
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
DC vs RR Live: Axar cleans up Samson to bring Delhi Capitals back
DC vs RR Live: Axar cleans up Samson to bring Delhi Capitals back
Infosys to roll out salary hikes from Jan 2021; pay special incentive to junior staff
Infosys to roll out salary hikes from Jan 2021; pay special incentive to junior staff
‘15-year-old raped by 2 for over 20 days in Odisha’s Cuttack’: Police
‘15-year-old raped by 2 for over 20 days in Odisha’s Cuttack’: Police
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In