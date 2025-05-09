Centre extends closure of 24 airports till May 15 amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Union government has extended the closure of 24 airports across the country till 5:29 am on May 15, as tensions escalate between New Delhi and Islamabad following Operation Sindoor and a foiled drone attack by Pakistan's military. The Centre has announced that 24 airports will be closed till 5:29 am on May 15.(Hindustan Times)

On Thursday, the Civil Aviation Ministry had announced that 24 airports would be closed for civil flight operations till May 10.

Airports will be closed till May 15 in cities such as Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Jaisalmer, Pathankot, Jammu, Bikaner, Leh, Porbander and others.

Airlines issue travel advisories

Several airlines have also issued travel advisories for passengers and asked for them to remain updated on airport closures and enhanced security protocols.

Air India in a post on X on Friday stated, “Following a notification from aviation authorities on continued closure of multiple airports in India, Air India flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot – are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 15 May, pending further updates.”

They added, “Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.”

In a post on X, IndiGo said that all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Bikaner, Rajkot, Jodhpur and Kishangarh, would remain cancelled until 5:30 am on May 15 due to temporary airport closures.

At Delhi's IGI airport, authorities stated that flight operations had been affected due to tightened security protocol.

A total of 66 domestic departures and 63 arrivals, as well as 5 international departures and 4 arrivals, were cancelled between 5 am and 2 pm on Friday, reported PTI.

"Delhi airport operations remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and heightened security measures, some flight schedules and security processing timings may be impacted,' DIAL said in a post on X.

Security measures at airports have increased after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that led to the death of 26 civilians on April 22. After the attack, India accused Pakistan of involvement in cross-border terrorism, which the country denied.

On Thursday night, Pakistan's military launched 300-400 drones which were intercepted and blocked by India's air defence system. However, the loud explosions and projectile flashes in the air caused fear and panic among residents in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Pakistani military also took to hevay artillery shelling across the LoC causing a loss of life and property in the border villages in Jammu and Kashmir.