Centre failed to restore peace in Kashmir, says Gehlot after banker's killing

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday condemned the killing of a bank manager in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam amid a rise in targeted killings in the Valley. Gehlot said that the Centre has failed to restore peace in Kashmir and urged the central government to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, was shot at by terrorists at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. Kumar was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

“The killing of Mr. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by terrorists is highly condemnable. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and courage to his family,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

“The NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. The central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. Such killing of our citizens by terrorists will not be tolerated,” he added.

A security camera footage showed a terrorist entering the bank and firing at the bank manager.

A BJP spokesperson termed the targeted killing a “shameful act” and called on the security agencies to stop the vicious cycle of violence.

“What a shameful act yet again. This time a bank manager of Ellaqie Dehati Bank, Vijay Kumar of Rajashtan falls to the bullets of terrorists in Kulgam. Now terrorists targeting public servants too. A serious issue and a matter of concern. High time for security agencies to work out a stragety to stop this vicious cycle of violence,” Altaf Thakur, BJP J&K spokesperson said.

