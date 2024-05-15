Centre hands over first set of citizenship documents under CAA
May 15, 2024 04:20 PM IST
The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was implemented earlier this year.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday handed over citizenship certificates to 14 people under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
"The first set of citizenship certificates after notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 were issued today. Union Home Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over citizenship certificates to some applicants in New Delhi today. The Home Secretary congratulated the applicants and highlighted salient features of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. Secretary Posts, Director (IB), Registrar General of India and senior officers were also present during the interactive session," the government said in a statement.
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
This is a developing story.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article