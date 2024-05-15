 Centre hands over first set of citizenship documents under CAA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Centre hands over first set of citizenship documents under CAA

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2024 04:20 PM IST

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was implemented earlier this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday handed over citizenship certificates to 14 people under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi.
The Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi.

"The first set of citizenship certificates after notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 were issued today. Union Home Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over citizenship certificates to some applicants in New Delhi today. The Home Secretary congratulated the applicants and highlighted salient features of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. Secretary Posts, Director (IB), Registrar General of India and senior officers were also present during the interactive session," the government said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

