Centre is covering up country’s declining job market: Congress president

BySnehashish Roy
Jan 17, 2025 06:33 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge referred to a recent LinkedIn report and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of “misleading” the youth regarding the current employment situation in India

New Delhi: The central government is covering up the reality of the declining job market in the country, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday while referring to a recent LinkedIn report.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the central government is “deceiving the nation” by counting just one hour of work per week as legitimate employment (ANI)
“At least 82% of youth are seeking jobs this year, and 55% reported that finding a job became more difficult in 2024, while 37% have given up hope of finding a new job by 2025,” he shared on X, without giving any further details of the survey.

Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of “misleading” the youth regarding the current employment situation in India through various policy changes.

He also cited a separate survey indicating that “69% of Indian HR professionals find it increasingly challenging to locate qualified candidates for available positions.”

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) further of “misrepresenting” data, Kharge said, “They are extrapolating from outdated surveys to mislead millions of young people about employment opportunities, all without conducting a proper census.”

He said that the central government is “deceiving the nation” by counting just one hour of work per week as legitimate employment.

“The Modi government has misled the youth with falsehoods such as paper leaks orchestrated by the mafia, chaotic job fairs for limited positions, job losses due to harmful policies like demonetisation and faulty GST implementation, undermining reservation rights, leaving government job vacancies unfilled for years, and promising two crore jobs annually,” he added.

Meanwhile, union labour and employment minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday proposed a policy change to redefine employment, suggesting that women working in households and self-employed individuals should also be considered employed.

