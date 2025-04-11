Centre launches ‘Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’ amid global worries. Here's how to use it

The union government on Friday launched a dedicated ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’ to assist traders navigate emerging trade issues amid global uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff measures. The Indian industry is breathing a momentary sigh of relief after US President Donald Trump paused harsh tariffs that threatened to impact lucrative exports and tens of thousands of jobs.(AFP)

According to a notice issued by the government, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has operationalised the helpdesk to look into issues relating to ‘import and export challenges, import surges or dumping, EXIM clearance, logistics or supply chain challenges, financial or banking issues, regulatory or compliance issues, and other Issues or suggestions.’

"The department of commerce and DGFT are actively tracking developments in global trade, particularly in relation to tariff changes, import surges, and export-related challenges. Given the evolving trade landscape and the introduction of various tariff and counter-tariff measures, there may be both new export opportunities and heightened import pressures from specific countries or product sectors. Exporters and importers experiencing such shifts are encouraged to share their inputs and suggest potential support measures. In this context, DGFT has operationalised a dedicated ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’ to assist stakeholders in navigating emerging trade issues," the notice said.

The Help desk would also collect and collate trade-related issues concerning other ministries, departments, or agencies of central and state governments, and would coordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolutions.

This comes as the Donald Trump administration in the US imposed hefty tariffs on most countries. India was slapped with a 26 percent tariff on exports to the US, which was put on hold for 90 days.

How to use the ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’?

Any stakeholders involved in the export and import business may submit information on the DGFT website and submit information relating to their issues on which support is required.

The helpdesk can be used using the following steps:

Navigate to the DGFT Website (https://dgft.gov.in) -- > Services -- > DGFT Helpdesk Service

‘Create New Request’ and select the Category as ‘Global Tariff and Trade, and Issues’

Select the suitable sub-category (Import Challenges, Export Challenges, Import Surges or Dumping, EXIM Clearance, Logistics or Supply Chain Challenges, Regulatory & Compliance Issues, and Other Issues and Suggestions), enter the other relevant details, and submit.

Alternatively, issues may be sent to email id: dgftedi@nic.in with the subject header: ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’, or call the Toll-Free No at 1800-111-550

The status of resolutions and feedback can be be tracked using the status tracker under the DGFT Helpdesk Services. Email and SMS would also be sent as and when the status of these tickets are updated.