The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is set to extend the timeline for messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, ShareChat and Arattai to comply with its SIM binding directive, following requests from companies citing technical challenges, a DoT official said on Sunday, adding that the government is now expecting compliance by December-end. Centre likely to extend SIM binding timeline

The department had, in November 2025, directed app-based communication platforms that use mobile numbers for user identification to ensure that their services remain linked to the SIM card installed in the user’s device, making it impossible to use such apps without an active SIM. The order was issued to curb misuse of telecom identifiers, including instances of cyber fraud originating from outside India.

The directive also said that web-based versions of these apps must be periodically logged out, at least once every six hours, with users required to re-authenticate, typically through a QR code, to continue access.

“We will extend the compliance deadlines as companies have run into technical challenges, including testing and operating system updates. Firms have sought additional time to address these issues. The compliance will happen in a phased manner. Android is likely to comply first, while iOS faces certain technical constraints for which Apple is working on a solution. These are expected to be resolved by December,” a DoT official said on the condition of anonymity. An order formalising the extension is expected shortly.

HT reached out to Apple for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Under the November 2025 directive, companies were required to comply with the directive within 90 days, which was by the end of February 2026, and submit a compliance report within 120 days. However, these timelines were not met. Earlier, the DoT had indicated it was open to compliance by March-end, but is now considering a longer timeline following requests from platforms.

People aware of the matter at Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, said the company is working with the DoT to find a technically feasible solution. For WhatsApp on Android, SIM binding is currently in beta testing, the people said. As of Thursday, the company had not received a formal extension from the government, they added.

Meanwhile, Arattai, developed by Zoho, said it is working with the DoT to address implementation challenges. “We are working closely with the DoT to comply with the SIM-binding directive. During implementation, we encountered certain technical challenges that we are currently addressing. We have also received additional clarifications from the DoT and are incorporating those directions into our update. They have granted us a grace period, and we will roll out the necessary updates in the coming weeks to ensure full compliance with the directive,” Jeri John, global product head at Arattai, said.

“As we implement these changes, our priority is to ensure that the user experience remains largely unchanged, apart from periodic SIM-binding checks and the implementation of risk-based verification measures in line with DoT guidelines,” he added.

Snapchat, Signal, Telegram did not respond to HT’s request for comment.

The directive faced pushback from the industry, with several messaging platforms raising concerns around how practical it is to implement it and what it would mean for user experience. Companies said that enforcing continuous SIM binding, especially across multiple devices and web logins, would need significant changes to how their apps are built, along with coordination with operating system providers.

TV Ramachandran, president of Broadband India Forum, a policy think tank that had analysed the directive and submitted its comments on the directive to the DoT, said that during consultations post the directive, the government was clear that they are going to go ahead and implement the directive. “Our predominant ask had been that we need more consultations because there are issues which have not surfaced in any discussion. We are all aligned with the same cause, we want to stop cyber fraud. But we need to tackle it comprehensively,” he said.