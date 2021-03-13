Centre refutes reports of train fare hike for night passengers, says it was only a suggestion

The Centre on Saturday refuted reports, which claimed a fare hike is in the offing for railway passengers who travel at night and thereby sleep in the train. In its clarification, issued through the fact check division of the Press Information Bureau, it said that the claims are false. It was only a suggestion given to the Railway Board. The ministry has not taken any decision in this regard.





Since March 22, 2020, the railways stopped regular train services owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. In a staggered manner since then, it has been resuming operations but regular services still remain suspended. According to a statement issued by the railways ministry in February, the railways has operationalised almost 65 per cent of the mail/express trains and over 90 per cent of suburban services as compared to the pre-lockdown numbers.

As the services that have been resumed after the national lockdown are all special services, there have been changes in the fare structure. Slightly higher fares have been introduced at small distance trains to discourage passengers from travelling amid the pandemic. "Covid is still around and in fact worsening in some States. Visitors from many States are being subjected to screening in other areas and discouraged to travel. A little higher price is be seen as Proactive measure of Railways to prevent crowding in trains and stop Covid from spreading," railways said in February.

"Railways has taken special care about those travelling by lowest fare in trains so that even in Covid times they bear the least burden. In all the trains that are being run, besides other classes, the trains have a large number of 2S class coaches which have the lowest fare in the reserved category," it said earlier.

With a similar aim to prevent crowding at platforms, the railways has increased the platform ticket prices from ₹10 to ₹30. But this is a temporary measure, the ministry said.

However, a 10 per cent increase in fares of night travellers was only a suggestion and no decision has been taken on it, it has said.