Centre to launch FASTag-based annual pass of 3,000 for private vehicles

Union minister for road transport and highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the government will soon introduce a FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles at a cost of ₹3,000 for hassle-free highway travel. The Kherki Daula toll plaza at National Highway-48 in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

Effective from August 15 this year, this pass will have to be renewed every year from the date of activation or after 200 trips, whichever comes first.

Officials said that every exit of toll booths will be counted as one trip for all highways, except controlled access expressways, while for controlled access highways, the entire travel can be counted as one trip.

“By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimising disputes at toll plazas, the annual pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners,” Gadkari said.

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), adoption of the FASTag system has reduced the average waiting time at toll plazas from 734 seconds to 47 seconds during the financial year 2022-23.

Gadkari said a dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH.

The minister said the policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60-km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction.

The announcement comes at a time when the government has rolled out a pilot for ANPR (automatic number plate recognition)-based barrier-free tolling systems in select stretches; a satellite-based highway toll collection system is in the works.