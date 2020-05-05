Centre to provide medicines at doorstep, orders can be placed through WhatsApp, e-mail

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:34 IST

Several Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) are accepting orders for medicines through WhatsApp and e-mail to ensure easier procurement of medicines by patients during the lockdown, the Centre said on Tuesday.

At present there are over 6,300 PMBJKs functioning in 726 districts of the country ensuring supply of quality medicines at affordable prices.

“It is heartening to note that many PMBJKs are using modern communication tools including social media platforms like WhatsApp to provide better services in effecting faster delivery of essential medicines to the needy,” Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said in an official release.

In April 2020 around Rs 52 crore worth of medicine was supplied across the country. In addition, supply arrangements with India Post have also been made for supply to remotely located stores, as per the statement.