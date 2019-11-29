e-paper
Centre to send advisory after murder of veterinarian in Hyderabad

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will send an advisory to all states as a precautionary measure so that no such incident takes place in future,” Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 18:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Union Minister of Sate for Home G Kishan Reddy speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.
Union Minister of Sate for Home G Kishan Reddy speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.(Photo: PTI)
         

The Centre on Friday said it will send an advisory to all states to take precautionary steps to check crime against women in the wake of the murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he has been in regular touch with officials of the Telangana government so that those who were involved in the woman’s murder are caught and punished.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs will send an advisory to all states as a precautionary measure so that no such incident takes place in future,” he told reporters outside Parliament.

Reddy said the culprit should be arrested and given capital punishment.

“On behalf of the central government, I am talking to the state government officials. The Telangana DGP is also coming to Delhi today and he will meet me. Those who were involved in the crime should be socially boycotted and no lawyer should represent them,” he said.

The charred body of the 27-year-old woman was found under a culvert near Hyderabad on Thursday, a day after she went missing, police said.

The burnt body was noticed by some passers-by who alerted police.

Her younger sister, in a complaint lodged with police, said she got a call from her sister at 9.22 pm on Wednesday stating that she was stranded at a toll plaza after someone told her that her scooter had a flat tyre and offered to help her.

