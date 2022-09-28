'Centre took right decision...': Maharashtra CM hails Amit Shah's PFI ban

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday hailed the decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and said the centre had 'taken the right decision'. "PFI which raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans does not have any right to raise such slogans in the country. It is a country of patriots. The home ministry will take action on that," he said.

The chief minister tweeted in Marathi: "The central government has decided to ban the organisation Popular Front of India for five years. Government of Maharashtra welcomes this decision."

The centre on Wednesday declared the PFI and its associates, affiliates or fronts as 'unlawful associations' with immediate effect for a period of five years.

This was after two rounds of national raids on PFI offices and leaders in connection with the funding of terrorist activities. The union home ministry said the PFI had been found to be involved in 'several criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country with funds and ideological support from outside, it has become a major threat to the internal security of the country'.

According to the government, some of the PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the organisation has links with the Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB); both SIMI and JMB are proscribed organisations.

In Karnataka - where too the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power - chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has hailed the decision. In the southern state, the PFI was accused of a major role in the hijab row. Bommai called the ban a 'message for all anti-national groups'.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also hailed the ban on PFI. “The ban imposed on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliated organizations indulging in anti-national activities is commendable and welcome. This is 'New India', where terrorists, criminals and organizations and individuals who pose a threat to the unity and integrity of the nation and the security are not acceptable,” he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.