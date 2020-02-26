e-paper
Centre warns against non-essential travel to coronavirus affected Iran, Italy, S. Korea

It also states that people coming from these three countries or having such travel history since February 10, are to be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India.

Feb 26, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The novel coronavirus outbreak, which was first reported from Wuhan in China, has now spread to various countries with over 2,600 deaths reported from China alone while nearly a million have been infected. Feb. 26, 2020.
The novel coronavirus outbreak, which was first reported from Wuhan in China, has now spread to various countries with over 2,600 deaths reported from China alone while nearly a million have been infected. Feb. 26, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a new travel advisory cautioning Indians against non-essential travel to South Korea, Iran and Italy.

The advisory comes in view of the evolving coronavirus outbreak situation with deaths being reported from these countries.

It also states that people coming from these three countries or having such travel history since February 10, are to be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India.

The novel coronavirus outbreak, which was first reported from Wuhan in China, has now spread to various countries with over 2,600 deaths reported from China alone while nearly a million have been infected.

