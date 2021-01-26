IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'Centre's responsibility to maintain law and order, it failed': Sharad Pawar on Delhi violence
"Centre's responsibility was to keep law &amp; order in control but they failed,” Sharad Pawar said.(HT Photo)
"Centre's responsibility was to keep law & order in control but they failed,” Sharad Pawar said.(HT Photo)
india news

'Centre's responsibility to maintain law and order, it failed': Sharad Pawar on Delhi violence

“Nobody will support whatever happened today but the reason behind it cannot be ignored either. Govt should act maturely & take the right decision,” Pawar said.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:46 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar blamed the central government for Tuesday's violence in Delhi, saying it failed in their duty to maintain law and order. He also said that the government of India did not take the protesting farmers seriously. Pawar’s remarks came after a group of farmers deviated from the proposed route of tractor rally and marched towards central Delhi, resulting in clashes with the police in many areas.

“Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh held protest in a disciplined manner but govt didn't take them seriously. As restraint ended, the tractor march was taken out. Centre's responsibility was to keep law & order in control but they failed,” news agency ANI quoted Pawar as saying.

The NCP chief also said that the protesting farmers had grown angry as the Centre did not fulfill their responsibility. “Nobody will support whatever happened today but the reason behind it cannot be ignored either. Those sitting calmly grew angry, the Centre didn't fulfill its responsibility. Govt should act maturely & take the right decision,” he added.

Also read: At least 19 in hospital after violence at tractor rally in Delhi

Appealing to the protesting farmers to return peacefully, Pawar assured that the opposition supports the cause of the farmers. "The way the agitation handled today is regrettable. We all sitting in Opposition support the farmers' cause and I appeal -- now you (farmers) should go back to your respective villages peacefully and should not give any opportunity to the govt to blame you," he said.

Pawar, a former Union agriculture minister, addressed a protest in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Monday where he slammed the central government and the governor of Maharashtra for their behaviour towards the farmers. “The BJP-led NDA passed the laws without any discussion in parliament and in just one day on the basis of the majority. The Modi government has attempted to uproot the farmers through these laws, but the farmers have the power to uproot political leaders who have been acting arrogantly,” he said.

Several other political leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, condemned the violence and urged the central government to repeal the farm laws and restore law and order in the national capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest farm laws 2020 sharad pawar nationalist congress party
app
Close
e-paper
Papammal runs her own organic farm where she has been cultivating a variety of millets, pulses, vegetables and corn for over nine decades.(HT photo)
Papammal runs her own organic farm where she has been cultivating a variety of millets, pulses, vegetables and corn for over nine decades.(HT photo)
india news

105-year-old organic farmer from Coimbatore is celebrating her Padma Shri award

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • The centenarian’s day starts at 5.30 in the morning and by 6 am she is on the field working until the afternoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police lathicharge farmers who were attempting to break barricades at ITO during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
Police lathicharge farmers who were attempting to break barricades at ITO during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Railways announces refund for passengers who missed train due to tractor rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:49 PM IST
The violence during tractor rally led to chaos in many areas of Delhi and affected traffic. Many stations on various line of Delhi Metro were also closed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ambulance collided with a truck early Tuesday morning(Representational photo/Getty Images)
The ambulance collided with a truck early Tuesday morning(Representational photo/Getty Images)
india news

Five killed as ambulance rams into truck in UP’s Bhadoi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:42 PM IST
  • The victims were carrying the body of a person from Asansol in West Bengal to Chittorgarh in Rajasthan when the accident took place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Centre's responsibility was to keep law &amp; order in control but they failed,” Sharad Pawar said.(HT Photo)
"Centre's responsibility was to keep law & order in control but they failed,” Sharad Pawar said.(HT Photo)
india news

'Centre's responsibility to maintain law and order, it failed': Sharad Pawar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:46 PM IST
“Nobody will support whatever happened today but the reason behind it cannot be ignored either. Govt should act maturely & take the right decision,” Pawar said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tractor with two farmers overturns at Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
Tractor with two farmers overturns at Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
india news

At least 19 in hospital after violence at tractor rally in Delhi

By Anonna Dutt | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:38 PM IST
  • Six people were rushed to the emergency department at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students from the government college of nursing hold Indian national flags to celebrate the Republic Day, in Chennai. (AP)
Students from the government college of nursing hold Indian national flags to celebrate the Republic Day, in Chennai. (AP)
india news

Airports Authority of India celebrates 72nd Republic Day with fervour

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:16 PM IST
"On the 72nd #RepublicDay. celebrations, Arvind Singh, Chairman, #AAI unfurled the flag at Delhi Air Traffic Services Complex in presence of AAI Board Members, @aaiRedNR and other senior AAI officials," the AAI tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.(AP)
india news

Karnataka's war on Covid commendable: Governor Vajubhai Vala

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Vala said India took the pandemic as a challenge and became self-reliant in manufacturing PPE kits and ventilators in a big way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid the chaos, the police had to resort to firing tear gas shells and use water cannons to stop the farmers from entering central Delhi.(Anushree Fadnavis / REUTERS)
Amid the chaos, the police had to resort to firing tear gas shells and use water cannons to stop the farmers from entering central Delhi.(Anushree Fadnavis / REUTERS)
india news

Violence at tractor rally: Who said what

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • “We strongly condemn the violence seen in today's protest. It is regrettable that the Central govt allowed the situation to deteriorate to such an extent. The movement has been peaceful for the last two months” remarked Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday's incident
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah (PTI)
india news

Amit Shah orders deployment of additional paramilitary forces in Delhi

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla met Shah and briefed him about the prevailing situation in the national capital and the steps being taken by the Delhi Police to maintain peace, an official told news agency PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers participate in tractor rally, during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm reform laws, near Nangloi in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
Farmers participate in tractor rally, during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm reform laws, near Nangloi in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Farmers in Nangloi break police barricades, march towards Red Fort

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Some police personnel had to sit on the road in Nangloi to block the movement of farmers' tractor rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhe Shyam Barle (Sourced)
Radhe Shyam Barle (Sourced)
india news

Barle gets Padma Shri for promotion of Chhattisgarh’s folk dance form

By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:37 PM IST
A resident of Chhattisgarh’s Durg, Radhe Shyam Barle has been associated with the state’s Panthi folk dance since his childhood
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh talking to media in New Delhi.(ANI)
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh talking to media in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

'Violence by some elements unacceptable', says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Thousands of protesting farmers clashed with police in several areas of Delhi and stormed the historic Red Fort after breaking through barricades at different border points of the national capital on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satyaram Reang. (HT Photo)
Satyaram Reang. (HT Photo)
india news

Republic Day: Tripura’s Satyaram Reang gets Padma Shri award

By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:22 PM IST
A Hojagiri dancer, Reang, 78, has been instrumental in the promotion and preservation of the dance performed by standing on an earthen pitcher
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cumulative forest land that is to be diverted for the three projects inside the protected area is 163.43ha while the cumulative forest land required for such projects outside the protected area is believed to be another 200ha of forest land. (HT Photo)
The cumulative forest land that is to be diverted for the three projects inside the protected area is 163.43ha while the cumulative forest land required for such projects outside the protected area is believed to be another 200ha of forest land. (HT Photo)
india news

Goa infra projects: Members of wildlife board allege incorrect minutes

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Some members of the board said that the projects were not “unanimously” passed and that the minutes have not reflected the objections they had raised
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prem Chand Sharma. (Sourced)
Prem Chand Sharma. (Sourced)
india news

Uttarakhand farmer gets Padma award for innovations in agriculture

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Prem Chand Sharma has been focusing to diversify farming in the state by growing high-quality fruits, vegetables, and grains organically
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP