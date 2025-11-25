Centuries of wounds are healing: PM Modi hoists saffron flag atop Ayodhya temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the wounds of centuries are healing signalling the formal completion of the Ram temple. PM Modi remarked after ceremonially hoisting a saffron flag atop the Ram temple. PM Modi said the flag will stand as a testament to the fact that “truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood”. (HT photo)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the occasion.

“Today, all of India and the entire world is filled with Ram. There is unparalleled satisfaction in the hearts of Ram devotees. There is immense, supernatural joy”, he said.

Centuries of wounds are healing, centuries of pain are finally being put to rest. Centuries of resolve are being fulfilled. This flag will proclaim the ideals of Lord Rama for centuries to come”, said the PM.

“This religious flag is not merely a flag. It is the banner of the renaissance of Indian civilisation”, PM Modi said.

PM Modi continued to invoke the teachings of Ram.

“In every era, the thoughts of Ram will be our inspiration. To accelerate the journey towards a developed India, we need a chariot whose wheels are filled with courage and patience”, he said.

The PM criticised those who claim that the country’s Constitution was adopted from foreign countries.

“We became obsessed with the idea that foreign things are good, while our own are flawed. This is the mentality of slavery,” said the PM.

“The reality is that India is the mother of democracy,” asserted the PM.

PM Modi also questioned the influence of the education system introduced by Thomas Babington Macaulay in 1835 in India. He had advocated for English to be the medium of instruction and prioritised Western sciences and literature over traditional Indian subjects.

“190 years ago, in 1835, Lord Macaulay laid the foundation of mental slavery. Ten years from now, in 2035, the bicentenary of that unholy event will be completed. In the next ten years, we will free India from the mentality of slavery. The impact of Macaulay’s vision was widespread. We gained independence, but we did not overcome the inferiority complex,” the PM added.

“But due to the mentality of slavery, generations of Indians were deprived of this information. The mentality of slavery has taken root in every corner,” said the PM.