Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Champai Soren to join BJP? Mysterious Delhi trip fuels rumours

ByHT News Desk
Aug 18, 2024 12:32 PM IST

Champai Soren, the current water resources minister of Jharkhand, was appointed to the chief minister's post after Hemant Soren was arrested by ED in January.

Amid speculation of his possible shift in loyalty, former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, a close confidant of JMM chief Hemant Soren, took an early morning flight to Delhi.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan with chief minister Hemant Soren (left) and Champai Soren (right).(File photo)
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan with chief minister Hemant Soren (left) and Champai Soren (right).(File photo)

Champai Soren spent the previous night at a hotel in Kolkata where he met BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari, reported India Today.

According to the channel, Champai Soren, who reportedly reluctantly gave up the chief ministerial post after Hemant Soren was released from the jail, is exploring his political options.

Per rumours in the political quarters, he might seek a meeting with the BJP top brass.

Six MLAs and his personal staff are accompanying Champai Soren, reported the channel, fueling speculation of a political realignment.

Per the report, Champai Soren has been in contact with senior BJP leader and union minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

There is no official confirmation of these reports.

Champai Soren is allegedly mulling joining BJP because he was upset with his unceremoniously removal from the post of Jharkhand chief minister.

On Saturday, Champai Soren refuted the rumours.

"I don't know what rumours are being spread. I don't know what news is being run, so I cannot tell whether it's true or not. I don't know anything about it...Hum jahan par hain vahi par hain (I am here only)," he said.

Champai Soren, the current water resources minister of Jharkhand, was appointed to the chief minister's post after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31.

After Hemant Soren was granted bail by the state's high court, Champai Soren resigned on July 3.

The missing MLAs are incommunicado.

Sunday, August 18, 2024
