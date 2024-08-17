Evening brief: Champai Soren on buzz over possible BJP switch; Siddaramaiah calls governor 'puppet', & more

Former Jharkhand chief minister and current water resources minister, Champai Soren, dismissed rumours of joining the BJP ahead of the assembly elections. "I am here only," he said, indicating his continued allegiance with the JMM. Champai Soren briefly served as the chief minister after Hemant Soren's resignation on January 31, following an alleged land scam case. Hemant Soren was granted bail on June 28 and was reappointed as chief minister on July 4, including Champai Soren in his cabinet. BJP leaders have criticised the decision to replace Champai as CM, with speculation around his potential switch to the BJP. Dig deeper Jharkhand CM Champai Soren tenders resignation to governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on July 3, 2024. (ANI)

More news on Jharkhand: Supreme Court rejects ED's plea challenging bail to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah accused the governor of being a "puppet" of the central government after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted permission to prosecute him. The sanction was based on a petition by activist T.J. Abraham, alleging irregularities in land allotments by MUDA. Siddaramaiah criticised the decision as a "sinister conspiracy" to destabilise the elected Congress government and labelled it a threat to democracy. He vowed to challenge the sanction in court and claimed that this was part of a broader BJP-led conspiracy to undermine Congress, similar to actions in other states. Dig deeper

Latest News

Udaipur administration razes home of student accused of stabbing his classmate Dig deeper

Assam teacher booked for allegedly forcing girl student to watch porn in classroom Dig deeper

India News

BJP terms transfer of 42 doctors amid protests vindictive Dig deeper

Global Matters

Deadly bacteria a growing threat to US beach vacations, billions of tourism money at risk Dig deeper

Silk milk products recalled over listeria contamination in Canada; 3 deaths, 20 illnesses linked to bacteria Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The resurfacing of a 2018 interview featuring Bollywood actresses discussing women's safety has sparked renewed debate in light of the Kolkata rape and murder case. During the Actress Roundtable, Rani Mukerji emphasized the importance of women being "responsible" for their own safety, suggesting they learn martial arts to defend themselves. She argued that women should be powerful enough to confront and deter attackers immediately. However, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma disagreed, stressing that the responsibility should not fall on women to prevent such situations. Dig deeper

It's trending!

During the Indian monsoon, urban areas often experience issues like waterlogging, traffic congestion, and surge pricing by ride-hailing services. A LinkedIn user, Surya Pandey, highlighted the exorbitant fare charged by Uber during a rainstorm in Gurugram. He shared that the estimated cost for a 1.8 km ride was ₹700, expressing frustration over how surge pricing, originally meant to solve transportation problems, has become a major issue. Pandey humorously remarked that investing in Uber’s surge pricing might have been more profitable than the stock market. Dig deeper

