Champai Soren to join BJP on Friday, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Champai Soren, the former chief minister of Jharkhand, will join the BJP on Friday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party's Jharkhand in-charge, said in a late-night tweet on Monday. Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren with Union home minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Image courtesy: x.com/himantabiswa)

“Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, @ChampaiSoren Ji met Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the @BJP4India on 30th August in Ranchi,” Sarma's post on X (formerly Twitter) read.