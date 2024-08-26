Champai Soren to join BJP on Friday, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

In January, Champai Soren became Jharkhand CM after Hemant Soren's arrest by ED. In July, however, the latter again took over as CM, days after getting bail.
Champai Soren, the former chief minister of Jharkhand, will join the BJP on Friday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party's Jharkhand in-charge, said in a late-night tweet on Monday.
“Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, @ChampaiSoren Ji met Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the @BJP4India on 30th August in Ranchi,” Sarma's post on X (formerly Twitter) read.