Chandigarh University video ‘leak’: NCW takes cognizance, writes to Punjab DGP

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday took cognizance of the huge protests at the Chandigarh University amid allegations over the leaked video incident. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Director General of Police, Punjab, to immediately file an FIR against the culprits amid a huge uproar over the issue.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Sharma said the “matter should be dealt with strictly and without any laxity”. She also wrote to the vice chancellor of Chandigarh University to take “stringent action against the culprits in accordance with law”.

Also read: Appeals to not share leaked videos online amid huge Chandigarh University stir

Taking to Twitter, the NCW chairperson said she spoke to the CP Punjab commission for women and was told that no suicide happened at the university over the issue.

“Just talked to CP Punjab commission for women #ManishaGulati. She is been told by the concerned SSP that no suicide happened. The accused made her own MMS and is now booked and under custody. She is investigating it further and will send the report,” Rekha Sharma tweeted.

Just talked to CP Punjab commission for women #ManishaGulati. She is been told by concerned SSP that no suicide happened. The accused made her own MMS and is now booked and under custody. She is investigating it further and will send the report. https://t.co/zWPFdQZ8dw — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 18, 2022

On Sunday, massive protests erupted on the campus of Chandigarh University over ‘rumours’ of objectionable videos of several women students being recorded. It was also alleged that some students tried to end their lives.

The Punjab Police said it has so far found only one video of the accused during primary investigation into the case. Mohali SSP Vivek Soni, while addressing a press conference clarified that “no suicide attempt or death has taken place”.

Also read: Chandigarh University video leak: Police say, ‘If a girl sends her video to…’

On the viral video of a student being carried towards an ambulance, the SSP said one student suffered from an anxiety attack.

"The student said she only recorded her own video. And in our investigation also, we have found out that there is one video. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been seized and will be sent for forensic examination,” the SSP said.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON