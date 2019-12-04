Chandrayaan 2: After Nasa shares Vikram lander’s image, Isro chief K Sivan claims ‘our own orbiter had located it’

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 08:44 IST

After Nasa said it has located Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander and released an image on Tuesday, Isro chief K Sivan claimed that the Indian space agency’s own orbiter had located the lander and had declared it on its website, news agency ANI reported.

“Our own orbiter had located Vikram Lander, we had already declared that on our website, you can go back and see,” Sivan was quoted as saying.

Nasa on Tuesday said its satellite orbiting the Moon has found Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2 which crashed on the lunar surface in September. The US space agency also released an image showing the impact site of the lander.

However, on the Isro website an update under September 10 reads, “Vikram lander has been located by the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2, but no communication with it yet. All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with lander.”