Chandrayaan 2 Launch: How to Watch Live Stream Event on Mobile, PC

Chandrayaan 2, India’s ambitious unmanned mission to the moon, is all set for launch on July 15 at 2.51 am. This is India’s second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1. Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation, the mission is planned to be launched to the Moon by a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III. It includes a lunar orbiter, lander and rover, all developed indigenously.

To facilitate viewing of the launch, the ISRO inaugurated a viewing gallery at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, nearly 3,000 guests had watched the PSLV C45 take off from here.

Online registrations were opened to help people book tickets for the historic even. Large screens have been placed at the gallery that can accommodate around 5000 people.

Here’s how you can watch the live telecast of the launch

*Doordarshan (DD) will live telecast the Chandrayaan 2 launch.

*You can also follow Doordarshan’s youtube channel for live streaming of Chandrayaan 2 launch.

* ISRO Online (https://www.isro.gov.in/) will live telecast the Chandrayaan 2 launch.

* You can follow the official twitter handle of ISRO and Facebook page for regular updates, images and videos.

The mission will reach moon by September 6-7. It will be the first such operation near the south pole of the moon and will make India just the fourth country to complete a soft landing on the lunar surface.

This is India’s second moon mission. An unmanned lunar probe was launched almost a decade ago and was a landmark in India’s space mission. ISRO joined an elite list of just six space organisations to send an orbiter to the moon.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 17:24 IST