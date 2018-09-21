Change mindset to bring women equality: Sonia Gandhi in Russia

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday demanded equal share for women in workplaces and public offices, saying more than law, it is important to change the mindset of people to transform society.

“It is striking that as of last year, only two nations (Rawanda with 63.8% and Bolivia with 53.1%) have a representation of 50% (or more) women members in Parliament, in any House,” she told a gathering at the 2nd Eurasian Women’s Forum at St. Petersburg in Russia.

“Less than 25% of national parliamentarians across the world are women. Even less is the proportion of women serving as ministers in a government,” she said.

“We must work to create a climate where women are given an equal share in the workplace and in public office,” she said.

Reiterating her party’s commitment towards ensuring the passage of a bill that provides 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, Gandhi said such legislation will be an important stepping stone for women in India. But at the same time, she said laws alone cannot change the world. “It is far more important to change mindsets. This is the challenge before us.”

Gandhi said women across the world face common challenges. “All too often, inequality is imposed on women in the name of ‘tradition’ . That needs to change. We cannot accept recurring ill-treatment, as a way of life,” she said. “We must recognise that, as women who have been able to exercise political authority and privilege, we have a moral obligation and duty to ensure that we help give voice to women across the world, who have been kept silent so far,” she added.

