Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir assembly over Waqf law as NC MLAs tear copies of it: ‘Betrayal of mandate’

National Conference, Congress, and independent MLAs, wearing black armbands and raising slogans, staged a protest inside the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, demanding a rollback of the Waqf law. The disruption led to the Speaker adjourning the House. National Conference MLAs protesting against Waqf law inside Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (Screengrab)

The ruling National Conference legislators demanded a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, causing a ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House for 15 minutes after refusing to suspend the question hour for the debate.

The protest in the House escalated as NC MLAs Hilal Lone and Salman Sagar tore copies of the Waqf Act. MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi then threw his jacket on the floor in protest.

This marked the first adjournment of the House during the Budget session. The pandemonium continued even after the proceedings resumed, with members still vocally protesting.

National Conference members, led by Nazir Gurezi and Tanvir Sadiq, moved a motion to adjourn the question hour. Nine members from NC, Congress, and some independents had given notice to the Speaker for the discussion.

Regarding the National Conference's resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq said, “It is our democratic right to raise this issue. Jammu and Kashmir is a Muslim-majority state, and it is the responsibility of the MLAs to discuss such matters. We have moved an adjournment motion, which has been signed by 10-11 MLAs. I have also submitted a resolution and hope the Speaker will allow time for us to debate this issue.”

PDP accuses Omar-led government of aiding NDA on Waqf Bill



PDP leader Waheed Parra accused the Jammu and Kashmir government of aiding the NDA government over the Waqf Bill, calling it a betrayal of the state's mandate.

“I believe it is a betrayal of the mandate. J&K is the only Muslim-majority state, and if the Assembly and the state fail to pass a resolution against the Waqf Bill, it reflects the resentment of every Muslim. Tamil Nadu has moved the resolution, and J&K should have been the first to bring it suo motu,” said Waheed Parra.

He added that while the government claimed the matter was sub judice, they had previously brought resolutions on issues like CAA and Article 370, which were also sub judice.

“National Conference today brought the resolution, but the Speaker rejected it, citing it as sub judice. Yet, resolutions on matters like Article 370 and CAA were brought even when they were sub judice. This government is appeasing the BJP, playing politics, and normalising their actions,” said Parra.