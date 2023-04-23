Kedarnath yatra registrations suspended till April 30 amid snowfall

Amid of rain and snowfall in Kedarnath in past few days, the registration for the holy shrine has been suspended till April 30 in Rishikesh and Haridwar, officials said on Sunday. Char dham yarta 2023: Snow-covered Kedarnath temple. (PTI)

Additional Commissioner (Administration) of Garhwal Division and Additional Chief Executive Officer of Chardham yatra Administration Organisation Narendra Singh Kaviriyal while speaking to news agency PTI said, "In view of the bad weather and heavy snowfall, the registration of pilgrims for the Kedarnath yatra has been suspended till April 30 in Rishikesh and Haridwar."

He said that the government would review the weather conditions and accordingly would take a decision in the interest of the devotees.

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday issued the advisory for the pilgrimage and urged the devotees to be careful and start their yatra according to the weather conditions.

Read here: CCTV to be installed at 9 helipads for close monitoring of services to Kedarnath

"It may be noted that intermittent rain and snowfall continue in Kedarnath Dham. All the devotees coming to Kedarnath Dham from the country and abroad have been informed by the government to check the weather forecast before going to Kedarnath Dham and have been asked to carry enough warm clothes," news agency ANI reported citing the government officials.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar while speaking to ANI has said, "There was heavy snowfall in Kedarnath Dham yesterday. Pilgrims are requested to be alert and begin their yatra by looking at the weather".

The Char Dham yatra began on Saturday on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri. The portals of the Kedarnath will be opened for devotees on April 25, while Badrinath temple will be opened on April 27.

So far, over 16 lakh devotees from India and abroad devotees have registered for the Char Dham pilgrimage, the officials said.

Health Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar had said said that state health department has made full- preparations to welcome the pilgrims to the holy shrines, and appealed the devotees to take due care of their health during the yatra, the report added.

"Guidelines and SOPs have been issued for the journey. In this, travellers have been suggested to acclimatize their bodies to the mountain weather during the journey. If you are facing difficulty then rest for some time and only then travel," he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also issued directions that online and offline registration of pilgrims will continue for keeping track of pilgrim numbers and crowd management.

Read here: Uttarakhand govt rolls back decision to cap pilgrim numbers for Char Dham yatra

According to the health secretary, this time the government has a special focus on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route.

The Char Dham yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. It is a tour of four holy shrines - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

(With inputs from agencies)