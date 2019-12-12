e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Charred body found in Malda orchard is my daughter, claims a Siliguri woman

The incident created a stir in Malda with both the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party demanding the arrest of the culprits.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2019 01:32 IST
Sreyasi Pal
Hindustan Times, Berhampore
A charred body was found in a Mango Orchard in Malda town on December 5 and had not been identified till Wednesday
A charred body was found in a Mango Orchard in Malda town on December 5 and had not been identified till Wednesday(Representational Photo)
         

Bengal cops hope to soon solve the case of murder and suspected rape of a woman who was identified as a Siliguri resident by her mother on Wednesday, six days after her charred body was found in a Mango Orchard in Malda town on December 5.

Evidence collected from the spot indicated that kerosene was used to burn the body. The preliminary examination indicated the woman might have been raped but it can’t be confirmed until “the final report is received” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity.

The incident created a stir in Malda with both the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party demanding the arrest of the culprits.

A woman, who lives in the Dabgram area of Siliguri, arrived at the hospital morgue and inspected the body on Wednesday before claiming that the victim was her 22-year-old daughter. She told police that she had no idea how her daughter traveled 235 km and reached Englishbazar in Malda.

