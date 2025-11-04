ChatGPT Go: 7 features that make the now-free plan stand out

From November 4, OpenAI has made its ChatGPT Go plan free of cost for users in India for the next year. This offer is live now. Chat GPT app icon is seen on a smartphone screen (AP)

It is a new, low-cost subscription plan that gives expanded access to ChatGPT’s most popular features at an affordable price.

Since India is a large and important market for OpenAI, the company has introduced a free one-year subscription here.

The feature was originally rolled out in India in August 2025 for ₹399.

What makes ChatGPT Go better? 7 features: 1 - Extended access to GPT-5, giving users more time with the flagship model, according to Open AI website. It includes higher usage limits for the core chat and tools.

2 - Higher limits for image generation to create visuals whenever needed.

3 - Expanded file upload capacity to work with more documents and spreadsheets.

4 - Increased access to advanced data analysis tools like Python for deeper exploration.

5 - A longer memory for smoother, more personalised conversations.

6 - Access to projects and tasks to organise your work efficiently.

7 - The ability to create and edit custom GPTs tailored to your workflow.

How to subscribe to ChatGPT Go? Sign up or Log in to ChatGPT.

Click on your profile icon → Upgrade for free.

This will open a paywall asking for card or UPI details and displaying: "Subscribe to ChatGPT Go Subscription, ₹00 per month until coupon expires."

The current ChatGPT Go users in India will be upgraded to the 12-month free plan.