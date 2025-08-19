ChatGPT Go launched in India: How is it different from current AI plans

OpenAI's ChatGPT has introduced a new low-cost subscription plan that provides expanded access to its most popular features at an affordable price. The new plan, called ChatGPT Go, will be rolled out first in India. According to the official website, this cost-effective subscription will allow users to access higher message limits, more image generations, and additional file uploads compared to ChatGPT’s free version. ChatGPT Go gives access to GPT-5 messages, multimodal tools like image generation and file uploads, and longer memory at a cheaper price.(Reuters/Representational Image)

This new plan will join OpenAI’s existing subscription tiers, which currently include ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Pro. Here’s how ChatGPT Go differs from ChatGPT Plus:

Cheaper than Plus

ChatGPT Go will be available at ₹399 per month, making it the most affordable plan offered by OpenAI. In comparison, ChatGPT Plus costs ₹1,999 per month. This allows users to enjoy extended benefits at a fraction of the cost.

Access to features

ChatGPT Plus offers priority access during peak usage, continuous use of GPT-4o (the previous flagship model), image generation, file uploads, voice conversations, and access to Sora—OpenAI’s text-to-video AI model.

ChatGPT Go, on the other hand, provides access to GPT-5 messages, multimodal tools such as image generation and file uploads, and longer memory—all at a much lower price.

What’s not included

Unlike ChatGPT Plus, the Go plan does not include access to legacy models like GPT-4o. It also excludes Sora, which remains available only to Pro and Plus subscribers.

Usage

While ChatGPT Plus is designed for advanced users who need professional-grade tools, including video creation, ChatGPT Go is aimed at users seeking more functionality than the free tier without the higher costs of Plus or Pro. It strikes a balance by offering a wide range of features at a budget-friendly price point, making it ideal for everyday use.