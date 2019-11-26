Chattisgarh CM says will procure paddy at MSP, compensate farmers separately

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:27 IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said his government will launch a new scheme to provide Rs 2500 per quintal to farmers against procuring their paddy in the state.

Answering the discussions on demand proposals for the second supplementary budget for the financial year 2019-20 in state legislative assembly on Wednesday, Baghel said the Congress government will provide Rs 2500 per quintal to farmers against paddy procurement.

“A five member committee has been constituted to study how Rs 2500 per quintal benefit could be ensured to farmers. The committee will submit its report ahead of upcoming budget session and thereafter new scheme will be formed,” said Baghel.

Baghel said that the notified minimum support price and the difference amount will also be transferred into the farmers’ account.

The minimum support price for paddy will be given to farmers as per rate fixed by the centre (Rs 1815 per quintal for common grade paddy and Rs 1835 per quintal for Grade A paddy) while a new scheme will be initiated in order to pay the farmers the difference amount to make it Rs 2500 per quintal, he added.

On Monday, the Congress government decided to procure paddy at Rs 1835 per quintal, which is the rate fixed by the centre, but also said that the government is committed to fulfil all promises made to Chhattisgarh farmers and will find a way so that farmers get Rs 2500 per quintal.

Baghel took over as chief minister in December 2018 after the Congress won the assembly polls with a thumping majority, ending 15-year-rule of the BJP.

“Despite repeated requests, the Centre was not ready to cooperate with the government for procuring paddy at the rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal from Chhattisgarh farmers. We bowed down to satisfy the ego of the Centre and decided to purchase paddy at the rate fixed by the central government from December 1,” Baghel said, adding that his government is however committed to provide Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy to farmers.