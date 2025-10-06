‘Cheap politics’: BJP hits back at AAP over ‘mismanagement’ remark

AAP and BJP exchanged barbs on Sunday over the alleged death of a man after he was swept away in an open drain in Mehrauli following heavy rain last week. File photo of Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (Hindustan Times)

AAP accused the BJP-led Delhi government of mismanagement and insensitivity as its party delegation met the family members of victim. BJP, in turn, slammed AAP for “cheap politics” over “human tragedies”.

On Tuesday afternoon, a man identified as Devender, an employee at a local flour mill, was suspected to have been swept away by rainwater near the Mehrauli vegetable market. Despite search operations by the police and fire department, his body has yet to be found.

AAP Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha led a party delegation to meet the family of the man. Jha said, “This horrifying incident is a direct consequence of the BJP government’s gross mismanagement and failure to ensure proper drainage and safety measures in the city.”

Jha alleged that the PWD and water minister Parvesh Verma ordered the removal of the iron grills installed on the drain for safety.

In response Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the accusations made by the AAP are “completely false”. He, in turn, alleged that AAP councillor Rekha Mahendra Chaudhary had got the grills removed.

“BJP MLA from Mehrauli Gajendra Yadav, is in contact with the family and, at their request, has filed a missing person report and is making efforts so that the person, still considered missing, can receive assistance after the investigation is complete.”