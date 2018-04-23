 Chennai-based lawyer assaults minor girl on train in Tamil Nadu, held | india news | Hindustan Times
Chennai-based lawyer assaults minor girl on train in Tamil Nadu, held

The advocate allegedly assaulted the minor girl when she was asleep.

india Updated: Apr 23, 2018 12:37 IST
A woman holds a candle and placard seeking an end to sexual violence against women and children. A lawyer was held for allegedly assaulting a minor girl on a train in Tamil Nadu.
A woman holds a candle and placard seeking an end to sexual violence against women and children. A lawyer was held for allegedly assaulting a minor girl on a train in Tamil Nadu.(AP File Photo)

A 57-year-old lawyer was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl on the Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Express, police said.

The advocate allegedly assaulted her when she was asleep.

The girl woke up and raised an alarm, following which her family nabbed him and informed the Travelling Ticket Examiner.

The Chennai-based lawyer had boarded the train from Coimbatore on April 21 night, police said.

He was handed over to railway police in Erode, which registered a case against him under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 2012.

The lawyer was later lodged in a prison in Coimbatore.

