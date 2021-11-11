Chennai: Marina beach flooded after heavy rain, check latest updates

Heavy rains continued to lash Chennai and its nearby areas on Thursday morning, affecting vehicular movement and causing waterlogging in the city. The popular Marina beach, which runs from near the Fort St George area in the north to the Foreshore Estate in the south, flooded over after the heavy downpour which was a result of a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal. Several other areas like Nungambakkam, Sterling road, KMC Hospital road also remained waterlogged due to the incessant rain.

Visuals posted by the ANI news agency on Thursday showed Marina Beach, which is usually one of the most crowded beaches in the country, flooding due to the heavy rains.

#WATCH Chennai's popular Marina beach flooded due to heavy downpour as a result of cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/L6N4iIhj1u — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Here are the latest updates regarding the heavy rain in Chennai:

1. Eleven subways in Chennai and several roads have been closed due to waterlogging. The Kodambakkam area of Chennai even witnessed trees being uprooted with water-logging due to heavy rainfall and wind. Traffic has been diverted and at least four trees were uprooted.

2. Reservoirs in Chembarambakkam, Redhills, Cholavaram, Poondi, and Veeranam reached their maximum capacity and water was being discharged from them this morning.

3. The office of Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai on Thursday said that the majority of the services from MAS to Tiruvallur had been suspended due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur.

4 . The Chennai Divisional Railway Manager has announced new emergency helplines. If commuters have any questions about the departure and arrival of trains they can contact the toll-free numbers 25330952 and 25330953. An additional mobile number 8300052104 has also been provided for the benefit of the passengers.

Name of the subways closed due to waterlogging:

1. Vyasarpadi Subway

2. Ganeshapuram Subway

3. Ajaxs Subway

4. Gangu Reddy Subway

5. Madley Subway

6. Duraiswamy Subway

7. Palavanthangal Subway

8. Tambaram Subway

9. Aranganathan Subway

10. Villivakkam Subway

11. Kakhan Bridge Subway (two-wheeler and auto)

Road Closed:

1. KK Nagar - Raja Mannar Salai

2. Mylapore - Sivaswamy Salai

3. EVR Salai - Gandhi Irwin to Nair Point

4. Sembeium - Jawahar Nagar

5. Peravallur - 70 feet road

6. Pulianthope - Dr Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope high road, Perambur Barracks Road, Tower Clock

7. Vyasarpadi - Mullai Nagar Bridge