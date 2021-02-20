Chennai Metro fares slashed. Here’s what you will pay now
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday announced a reduction in the fares for commuters of Chennai Metro Rail. The new fares will come into force from February 22, 2021, as per the state government's order.
As per the new fare structure, there is no change for a distance of 0-2 kilometre and ₹10, which is the minimum fare, will be charged. Earlier, the fare for a distance of 2-4km was ₹20 and now commuters will have to pay ₹20 for travelling for 2-5km. They will have to pay ₹30 to cover a distance of 5-12km, for up to 21km the fare will be ₹40 and for more than 21km the fare will be ₹50.
Fares of the Chennai Metro used to be the highest in India. The reduction in the fares and additional discounts offered to the passengers will attract more commuters to travel by Metro.
An additional discount of 20 per cent will be available to those who travel using Chennai Metro smart card or book tickets using the QR code. More discounts have been introduced for Metro travel in the state. Commuters, who currently avail unlimited day passes at ₹100 for the 45km long phase I of Chennai Metro can, avail of the same passes for the same price till Wimco Nagar also. The monthly passes will also be extended to be used till Wimco Nagar at the same set price as earlier. A further 50 per cent discount will also be given to passengers during weekends or public holidays.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) extension line from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar for the completion of Phase I of the project. The Metro line covers a stretch of 54.15km and has two corridors, one from Airport to Wimco Nagar and the other from St Thomas Mount to Dr Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Central Metro.
