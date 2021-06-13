Chhattisgarh: 5 women killed in road accident in Gariaband district

Five women members of a family were killed and six others were injured late on Saturday when the van they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district, police said on Sunday.

All the victims hailed from Malgaon village and were returning from Khatti Khorpa village in neighbouring Raipur district after attending a funeral, said a police officer.

He added that the accident took place at around 11 pm on Saturday night, when the driver apparently lost control over the van and it crashed into a tree, killing Bagauti Nishad, Kala Bai, Parwat Bai, Kej Bai and Tej Bai, on the spot. Six others, including three women, a 15-year-old boy, and the driver of the van suffered serious injuries, while a girl escaped unhurt, he said.

In a similar incident on Thursday, four women died and 11 others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree in Rajnandgaon district of the state. Police said the vehicle carried workers of a private company returning home.