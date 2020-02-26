Chhattisgarh awarded for promoting start-ups, providing ease of doing business

india

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 23:52 IST

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday bagged the second prize for outstanding performance in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Chhattisgarh was awarded with National MSME Award for promoting start-ups, providing Ease Of Doing Business, socio-economic development and creating employment opportunities at a function held at Pravasiya Bhartiya Kendra at New Delhi, a press release of Chhattisgarh government said.

Chhattisgarh Commerce and Industries Minister Kawasi Lakhma received the award from Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at the function organised by the ministry.

“Micro small and medium enterprises play a significant role in the economic development of Chhattisgarh. There are about 8.48 lakh small, micro and medium units in the state, in which over 17 lakh people have been given employment. Out of the total units, over 71 thousand units have been set up with assistance and contribution from women entrepreneurs,” a statement released stated.

The state has developed a transparent system for industrial development in ease of doing business. The government has been working towards expansion of Mukhyamantri Yuva Rojgar Yojana to ensure that more number of industries is being set up by youths resulting in employment generation.

Commercial Court has been set up for speedy settlement of industrial disputes in the state. Also, Micro, Small Industrial Facilitation Council is functioning smoothly in the state, in which pending payments are being settled systematically. E-market portal has been developed by the state to strengthen the marketing system of its industrial units.

The awards have been conferred under various categories such as National MSME Awards Innovation in MSMEs, Micro Enterprises (Manufacturing), Special Award to Outstanding Women Entrepreneur in Small Enterprises (Manufacturing), Special Award to Outstanding SC/ST Entrepreneur in Small Enterprises (Manufacturing) etc.

Chhattisgarh Commerce and Industries Department Secretary Manoj Pingua and Joint Secretary Anurag Pandey were also present at the award function.