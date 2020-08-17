Chhattisgarh BJP leader lists ‘flaws’ in functioning of state unit, says hard work not rewarded

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:53 IST

Raising questions over the “organizational capabilities” of Chhattisgarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior party leader and spokesperson Sachchidanand Upasane said that priority has been given to “Parikrama” (circle around) over “Parishram” (hard work) which was reason behind the decline of party in state.

In a video released on Sunday, Upasane raised questions and claimed that the party is not giving preference to ground-level workers in the state; he said that these workers are not involved in decision-making process.

“I have raised question to the state leadership and I am sure that they will address my concerns,” Upasane told Hindustan Times.

The BJP, which ruled Chhattisgarh for three consecutive terms from 2003 to 2018, has 14 MLAs while the ruling Congress has 69 lawmakers in the 90-member state assembly.

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC-J), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have four and two lawmakers, respectively. The Marwahi assembly seat has been lying vacant since the death of Ajit Jogi, former chief minister and a lawmaker of JCC(J).

“For 15 years when we were in power, we developed certain demerits and flaws... people of this state know that what as a party we were in past and what we are now... People keep a close eye on every party and hence party should understand the people’s voice. When this is ignored the party has to suffer not an individual,” said Upasane in his video.

He further said, “The office-bearers of the state unit of BJP should think how and why we have reached this stage? We should think over present condition and more and more people should participate in the decision-making process of the party.”

“The party workers who are working on ground for years should be given priority. Parikrama should not be considered over Parsihram and whenever it happen the decline starts,” Upasane added.

Reacting to the video, state BJP president Vishnu Deo Sai said that these are Upasane’s personal views.

“It is his (Upasane’s) personal opinion. This is not correct that ground workers or leaders are not given preference. In all the decision-making process senior leaders along with all party cadres are consulted,” Sai told HT.

On the other hand, other senior leaders of BJP in the state also think that this is the correct time to think over the questions which Upasane has raised.

“He (Upasane) is a senior leader and hard worker for the party. His observation should not be ignored. We will definitely work on the present condition of party in the state and move forward...Iit is a phase but it is not stable. Secondly, everyone in the party should think over the present condition of party and why we have reached to this stage,” a senior party leader and former minister in BJP government said, preferring anonymity.

Another leader of BJP said it’s a fact that people are now given importance instead of organisation.

“The party is not able to appoint district presidents in 11 districts till now and this is because only a bunch of leaders are taking part in the decision-making process. There are fractions in the party. Some people are taking all decision without taking in considering the organisation and ground workers,” said one of the leaders on condition of anonymity.

Political commentators believe that there is big gap in the stature of BJP leaders and its cadres.

“Till the party came to power in 2003, there wasn’t a big gap in the stature of its leaders and cadres. This increased significantly in 15 years of Raman Singh’s rule. Most of those who reached the top remained there all through. The buffer zone between the less accessible top leadership and the others bred a coterie and a group of go-betweens. The pinch was ignored because power provided a cushion then. Now with situation changed after 2018, the present rumblings are a protest against the order that emerged and consolidated itself in those 15 years in power,” said Parivesh Mishra, a political commentator based in Chhattisgarh.