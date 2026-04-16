Chhattisgarh power plant blast toll hits 20 as 7 more workers die

The death toll in the blast at a Vedanta power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district has risen to 20, with seven more workers succumbing to injuries, police said on Wednesday. Death toll in the Chhattisgarh boiler blast rises to 20. (PTI)

The explosion occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine at the plant located in Singhitarai village, leaving several workers with severe burns.

Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur said a total of 36 workers were affected in the incident. “The toll has now risen to 20, while 16 injured workers are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Raipur and Raigarh,” he said.

Officials said four workers died on the spot, while nine others succumbed to injuries soon after the incident. Seven more workers later died in hospitals.

Sakti Collector Amrit Vikas Topno said the deceased have been identified and their families are being contacted, he said, adding that arrangements are being made to transport the bodies to their native villages after post-mortem, along with immediate financial assistance.

Also Read | 9 killed, 15 injured in boiler blast at Chhattisgarh power plant

The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. In an order issued on April 14, the collector said the accident occurred in Boiler Unit-1 due to a technical fault in the water supply pipeline joint of the boiler’s steam pipe. The inquiry, to be conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Dabhra, will examine the sequence of events, identify workers present, assess whether the cause was technical or due to human negligence, review safety inspections, and fix responsibility. The officer has been directed to submit a report within 30 days.

According to officials, the deceased include workers from multiple states — five each from Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, three from Jharkhand, and two each from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Compensation announced by CM Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Vedanta Power has announced ₹35 lakh compensation for the family of each deceased worker along with employment support. The company will also provide ₹15 lakh to each injured worker, ensure continuation of salary during recovery, and extend counselling support, according to a statement.

“A thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities,” the statement said.

The chief minister has separately ordered an inquiry into the incident by the Commissioner of the Bilaspur division, assuring strict action against those found responsible.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has demanded registration of an FIR against the plant management and a judicial inquiry into the incident.

State Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla alleged negligence on the part of the plant management and accused the government of attempting to shield those responsible. He demanded ₹1 crore compensation for the families of the deceased and ₹50 lakh for the injured.

The 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power project (two units of 600 MW each) in Singhitarai was originally owned by Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd. Construction began in 2009 but remained stalled between 2016 and 2022. Vedanta acquired the plant in 2022, after which one 600 MW unit was commissioned in August last year, while the second unit is still under construction.

In a statement on Tuesday, the plant management said the incident occurred at one of the boiler units at its Singhitarai plant, involving personnel from its sub-contractor, NTPC GE Power Services Limited, which operates and maintains the unit.