Chhattisgarh boy, trapped in borewell for 110 hours, returns home from hospital

Rahul Sahu, a 11-year-old boy who was rescued 110 hours after he fell in an open borewell in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, returned home after he was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Sahu was rescued on June 14 after he fell into a 60-foot-deep borewell. Doctors said that because he was inside the borewell for several hours, bacteria entered his body causing infection and the treatment started.

On June 10, Sahu fell into the borewell in the backyard of his residence in Pihrid village of Malkharoda development block while playing.

Around 500 personnel, including officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army and the local police were involved in the massive rescue operation.

“On Saturday, Janjgir-Champa collector, Jitendra Kumar Shukla reached the Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur, where Sahu was admitted and after taking confirmation from the doctors about Rahul’s post-treatment recovery, he arranged safe return of Rahul to his village Pihrid,” said a statement issued by the Chhattisgarh government.

The collector also directed the chief medical and health officer and the doctors to check on Sahu’s health from time to time.

“I am thankful for all those who saved my son. Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was in contact with me continuously, assuring me to provide all possible help. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the chief minister, collector and all the teams involved in my son’s rescue operation and medical treatment,” said Ramkumar Sahu, Rahul’s father.

Two days after Sahu was rescued, Baghel said that a documentary should be made on the operation carried out to rescue him.

Baghel also announced that the state government will bear the expenses of Rahul’s education and medical treatment, while praising the boy for his courage during the rescue operation.

