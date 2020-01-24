e-paper
Chhattisgarh cancels pension scheme for MISA prisoners

india Updated: Jan 24, 2020 14:19 IST

Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.(PTI)
         

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has cancelled the monthly pension scheme for those jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

An order issued by the general administration department (GAD) on Thursday said that the pension started on August 5, 2008, by the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been cancelled. The copy of the order is with HT.

Records show there are about 300 people who were getting benefits from this pension scheme across Chhattisgarh. The scheme entitled people who were jailed for more than six months a pension of Rs 25,000 every month and those behind bars for less than six months got Rs 15,000.

BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh alleged that the Congress government is against the “democratic values” and “sentiments of the citizens” of the state.

“The pension was given to the people who fought for the democratic values during Emergency and by cancelling the pension scheme, the Congress government made it clear that they have no respect for democratic values,” Leader of Opposition, Dharmlal Kaushik, said.

“This is condemnable and we will knock the doors of the court,” the senior BJP leader said.

On the other hand, Congress claimed that MISA pensioners were not freedom fighters.

“The people who were booked under MISA were not freedom fighter… They were just political activists… Why should a government give them pension?” state health minister TS Singhdeo said while speaking to HT.

