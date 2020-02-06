e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to Centre over minerals royalty rates

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to Centre over minerals royalty rates

The chief minister claimed that Chhattisgarh is losing its mineral revenue since the royalty has not increased and that is an important source of revenue for the state government.

india Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:16 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
On January 13, the Centre had decided to set up an 11-member panel including mines secretaries from various states, to examine issues pertaining to the revision of rates of royalty for minerals. (Photo @bhupeshbaghel)
On January 13, the Centre had decided to set up an 11-member panel including mines secretaries from various states, to examine issues pertaining to the revision of rates of royalty for minerals. (Photo @bhupeshbaghel)
         

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union minister of coal and mines Pralhad Joshi urging him to revise the royalty rates of major minerals, which have not been changed in the last six years.

In the letter, dated February 5, 2020, Bhupesh Baghel wrote that as per the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, the royalty rates of major minerals should be revised after a period of three years.

Baghel said the royalty rates of major minerals were last revised on September 1, 2014, by the Union ministry of mines. As per the provisions of section of the act, royalty rates were to be revised from September 1, 2017, after a period of three years but nothing has been done till now.

The chief minister claimed that Chhattisgarh is losing its mineral revenue since the royalty has not increased and that is an important source of revenue for the state government.

“The revenue receipts are being adversely affected due to non-revision of the royalty rates of major minerals by the government of India,” the letter stated.

Alok Shukla, a social activist working in mining areas of Chhattisgarh, said the demand to increase the royalty is legitimate and the Centre should increase it.

But, at the same time, he said the state government should also question the auctions of coal blocks and ignoring the interests of the state in the allocation process.

“The allocation route instead of auction also reduces the revenue of the state. Another important issue is that the allocation and auction of coal blocks in ecologically-sensitive areas like Hasdev should also be opposed by the state government,” Shukla said.

On January 13, the Centre had decided to set up an 11-member panel including mines secretaries from various states, to examine issues pertaining to the revision of rates of royalty for minerals.

The members of the panel include mines secretaries from the states like Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s Lok Sabha speech, an outreach to Muslims and barbs at Congress
In PM Modi’s Lok Sabha speech, an outreach to Muslims and barbs at Congress
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria
Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria
Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: Hyundai and Shah Rukh Khan launch new Creta
Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: Hyundai and Shah Rukh Khan launch new Creta
You will see less video ads on YouTube in the coming months
You will see less video ads on YouTube in the coming months
‘Techincal flaw’: Former India spinner decodes chink in Kuldeep’s armour
‘Techincal flaw’: Former India spinner decodes chink in Kuldeep’s armour
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news