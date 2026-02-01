Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai hails ‘historic’ Union Budget

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026-27, terming it a historic document that laid a strong foundation for India's golden and developed future. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI)

The first budget, prepared in the Kartavya Bhavan, focuses on three key duties - economic growth and employment generation, meeting public aspirations, and strengthening the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", Sai said.

The chief minister, in a statement, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the budget would prove to be a milestone for the upliftment of the poor, farmers, youth, women, middle class and the working population.

Chhattisgarh would directly benefit from several provisions, he noted.

India's economy has been growing steadily at nearly 7 per cent, Sai said, attributing the growth to the prime minister's strong leadership and visionary approach.

The chief minister further pointed out that the budget included significant measures to enhance farmers' income and strengthen the rural economy.

Plans have been outlined to boost agricultural productivity with the help of artificial intelligence and modern technology, promote animal husbandry and the dairy sector, and generate employment through local industries and handicrafts under the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative, he said.

He said special emphasis has been given on employment generation for youth, with new opportunities expected in startups, MSMEs, manufacturing and tourism.

Promotion of tourism will accelerate local economic growth and provide employment opportunities for young people within their own regions, Sai said, adding that foreign travel and overseas education will become more affordable.

The chief minister said that the allocation of ₹10,000 crore to the biopharma sector would help reduce the cost of medicines for serious ailments such as cancer and diabetes.

He noted that the budget has also given a boost to healthcare, as district hospitals will be upgraded, emergency and trauma centres will be established in every district, and mental health and Ayurveda will be promoted.

Five regional hubs for medical tourism will also come up across states, improving healthcare services and creating employment, he added.

The chief minister said that the expansion of the Lakhpati Didi scheme will support women through credit-linked self-employment and entrepreneurship, and the announcement of girls' hostels in every district would facilitate access to higher education.

To strengthen the country's economic infrastructure, the budget has announced seven high-speed rail corridors, 20 new waterways, large textile parks, mineral corridors in four states, and an investment of ₹40,000 crore under the semiconductor mission, which will boost industrial growth and employment, he said.

Sai noted that income tax procedures have been simplified, offering relief to small taxpayers.

Prices of several daily-use items, including medicines, clothing, footwear, mobile phones, EV batteries, solar equipment and biogas-CNG, are expected to drop, providing direct relief to the public, he said.

"The Union Budget 2026-27 strengthens the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas and Sabka Vishwas and will ensure inclusive development across Chhattisgarh and the entire country," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sai and other BJP leaders listened to the Union Budget speech at the Kushabhau Thakre BJP state office in Raipur.