Chhattisgarh Congress MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Chhattisgarh Congress MLA tests positive for Covid-19

On Sunday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,273 with 139 more people testing positive for novel coronavirus.

india Updated: Jun 22, 2020 17:58 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Raipur
File photo: Doctors wearing PPE suit use sanitizer as they take the swab sample at a Covid-19 testing drive.
File photo: Doctors wearing PPE suit use sanitizer as they take the swab sample at a Covid-19 testing drive. (ANI)
         

A Congress legislator of Rajnandgaon district tested positive for coronavirus positive on Monday, officials said. The Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) has been admitted to a hospital and the administration is now finding details about his contacts.

“The MLA attended a funeral a few days ago where a person was tested positive for Covid-19. Subsequently, the MLA underwent the test and was found positive,” collector Rajnandgaon Topeshwar Verma told Hindustan Times.

The officials said that the family of the MLA was sent on home quarantine.

“Others who came in contact with the MLA will also be quarantined,” said a senior official.

A total of 53 patients were discharged after recovery. “The number of active cases in the state is 841 as 1,421 people have been discharged after recovery while 11 others have died so far,” a health official said on Sunday.

