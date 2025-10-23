Chhattisgarh cop’s wife accuses IPS officer of sexual harassment; probe ordered

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday set up a two-member committee to investigate sexual harassment charges levelled at a senior police officer by a sub-inspector’s wife. The inquiry panel is headed by Inspector General (IG) Anand Chhabra and DIG Milna Kurre (X/IpsDangi)

The panel headed by Inspector General (IG) Anand Chhabra will also look into Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ratanlal Dangi’s allegation that the woman had been harassing him, and tried to defame and blackmail him.

“Considering the seriousness of the allegations, a two-member committee comprising IG Anand Chhabra and DIG Milna Kurre has been formed to conduct an impartial inquiry. Statements will be recorded from both parties, and appropriate action will be taken based on the committee’s findings,” the state police said in a statement on Thursday.

Dangi is currently posted as director of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose State Police Academy in Raipur.

Officials said the woman had filed a formal complaint with state director general of police (DGP) Arundev Gautam on October 15, accusing the 2003-batch IPS officer of exploiting her and subjecting her to physical, mental, and financial harassment over the years.

According to the woman who has also submitted “digital evidence” to back up her claims, she met Dangi when he was posted as Korba district superintendent of police (SP). She claimed that he stayed in touch, subjected her to emotional and mental abuse, and threatened to influence her husband’s transfers when she resisted his advances.

Dangi has claimed that the woman had been trying to blackmail him but he stood his ground.

“These accusations are completely false. The woman has been harassing me for years and has even threatened to harm herself if I did not stay in touch with her,” Dangi said, adding that he had already informed his superior officers about her conduct in the past.

Dangi also contended that the woman created scenes, entering his residence without permission, and sharing what he described as objectionable photos with his staffers to defame him.

He said the woman had driven a wedge between him and his family and that he had been living under mental distress for the past two years.

The probe panel will conduct the inquiry with due sensitivity and impartiality, the state police said. The committee will first record the complainant’s statement and then the IPS officer’s.