Chhattisgarh government hikes dearness allowance by 4 percentage points

Raipur: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Chhattisgarh government on Friday announced to raise the dearness allowance (DA) of the state employees by four per cent points under the seventh pay scale ahead of Lok Sabha elections effective from 1 March 2024, officials said. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai (File Photo)

Addressing a press conference here, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced several other key decisions, including benefiting government employees, pensioners, and media professionals.

According to officials, besides increasing the DA, which now stands at 46 per cent for government employees and 230 per cent for those under the sixth pay scale, the state would also pay the final instalment of arrears to employees under the seventh pay scale.

The decision will benefit approximately 390,000 employees and 120,000 pensioners, they said.

In another decision, the CM also announced to pay the wages for the 55-day strike period, with these days being adjusted against earned leave to support village panchayat secretaries, said officials mentioned above.

The CM also announced the formation of a committee led by the home secretary to address complaints of harassment against journalists and media personnel, they said.

This committee will include journalists among its members and will aim to ensure justice in such cases.