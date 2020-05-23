e-paper
Chhattisgarh health dept notifies red, green, orange and containment zones

Chhattisgarh’s tally of Covid-19 is now at 172, out of which 110 are active and 62 patients have been discharged after recovery, a medical bulletin released on Friday night said.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 14:38 IST
Ritesh Mishra| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The health department said in a notification on Friday evening that 44 containment zones have been notified as by the state government.
The health department in Chhattisgarh has released a fresh classification of red, orange, green and containment zones in the state to contain the recent spike in the number of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded 40 new Covid-19 patients, the highest till now in the state. Officials claimed that most of the cases detected were of migrant workers returning to their respective districts.

There are four development blocks in red zones as per the notification—Daundilohara block in Balod district; Takhatpur and Masturi block in Bilaspur district; and Korba block of Korba district.

The notification further classified 80 development blocks and cities in 25 districts as orange zone and the rest of the 146 development blocks as a green zone.

“As per the guidelines issued by the Union health and family welfare ministry on May 17, the zones are marked red, orange or green based on the numbers of active Covid-19 cases, the rate at which it is doubling and samples being tested per 1 lakh population of the said area,” the notification said.

Senior health officials said the zones will be reviewed every Monday and that the present classification was done on the basis of the situation on May 22.

“The classification has been made block-wise and town-wise not district-wise, which was earlier done by the central government. The zones are made keeping in mind the present situation and geographical area,” said an official of the health department.

